AI-driven automation is poised to become highly innovative through deep integration with GenAI tools, platforms, large language models (LLMs), and managed services.

Intelligent automation leaders are entering the generative AI (GenAI) space, partnering with cloud providers, and updating solutions to provision operational workflow automations more easily. The wave of activities among these leaders signals perhaps the most significant use case: helping address enterprise app modernisation efforts via AIOps and automation.

Traditionally, AIOps has not been easy. Now traditional infrastructure management tools are getting a boost from GenAI for its ability to simplify machine learning (ML) algorithm creation and implementation required to automate, monitor, and analyse the effects of the modern application lifecycle on an organisation’s computing environments. This will bring more ease to a wider group of team members, including data scientists, operations, and developer teams.

In recent weeks, Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, and IBM launched important GenAI integration strategies.

Automation Anywhere’s AI + Automation Enterprise System, infused GenAI process models with its traditional automation platform to improve customers’ workflow automations. New AI agents help manage cognitive development and automation across various enterprise systems.

IBM Concert demonstrated the latest effort in IBM’s broader AIOps strategy, which consolidates its high-productivity operational solutions, namely automation tools. IBM Concert supports GenAI insights into applications, enabling optimisation of operations across distributed environments. IBM watsonx is being leveraged to power the IBM Concert DevOps platform and connect with existing environments and toolsets.

Pegasystems has extended its GenAI framework with connectors to Google Cloud (Gemini, Vertex AI), AWS (Bedrock, Titan), and Anthropic (Claude), to offer its enterprise customers a choice in GenAI services, LLMs, and managed services.

GenAI ecosystem activity is massive of late, involving a flurry of technology and integration partnerships among and between hyperscalers, application/cloud platform providers, and solution providers.