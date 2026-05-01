Genie 3.0 platform is built on Eidetic Intelligence, Genie’s patent-pending AI architecture. Credit: BOY ANTHONY/Shutterstock.com.

GenieAI, a UK-based legal tech company backed by Google, has introduced its latest platform, Genie 3.0, which allows organisations to use AI agents drawing on previous contracts, policies and negotiation records.

These agents autonomously manage complex contracting processes in line with company-specific standards.

The launch of Genie 3.0 comes amid the increased demand for efficient contract management across the UK’s estimated 5.7 million private sector businesses. Many of these organisations either lack in-house legal teams or depend heavily on external counsel for routine contract work, said GenieAI.

According to research by GenieAI, the cost of reviewing and executing a single commercial contract averages £3,382, a sum which can add up rapidly for businesses that regularly process agreements.

Genie 3.0 addresses this by deploying agent-driven workflows across multiple interconnected documents, a feature that differs from earlier legal AI tools aimed mainly at supporting lawyers with single-document reviews.

The platform is built on Eidetic Intelligence, Genie’s patent-pending AI architecture that enables persistent access to all of an organisation’s legal documents, offering effectively unlimited context and retention.

This underpins what GenieAI refers to as an “organisational legal brain,” where the system stores and uses an organisation’s specific policies, approved contract language and historic negotiation positions for all subsequent agreements.

A key component of the new platform is Company Knowledge, which enables users to upload and organise contracts and reference materials by department.

Genie 3.0 then extracts key data and presents insights in searchable formats, allowing future drafts and negotiations to proceed based on internal precedents rather than generic legal templates.

GenieAI CEO and co-founder Rafie Faruq noted that common agreements, such as non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and procurement contracts, often attract legal review even when not strictly required, delaying transactions and raising costs. He pointed out that Genie 3.0 allows businesses to automate these processes, thereby increasing efficiency.

Faruq said: “Genie 3.0 allows companies to run entire deal workflows through AI agents that understand their contracts, standards and negotiation history.

“In practice, that means a sales team can negotiate routine agreements end-to-end through Genie while staying fully within company-approved legal policies.”

GenieAI claims that more than 200,000 users currently utilise its platform, including businesses such as Stadium MK Group, which uses the system within its events and hospitality operations.

MK Dons chief commercial officer Mark Davies said: “The growth of the Stadium MK Group across different sectors naturally increases the number and variety of agreements we manage.

“That means more event contracts, more venue arrangements and more third-party negotiations, all of which require consistency and clear oversight.”

GenieAI’s recent benchmarking study shows that Genie 3.0 performed substantially better on contract analysis tasks than general-purpose AI models, scoring nearly three times higher than ChatGPT on similar evaluations.

The Genie 3.0 platform is available for public trial with immediate effect.