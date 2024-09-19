Munich-based deep tech company DeepDrive has raised €30m in an oversubscribed Series B funding round.
The funding round was led by Leitmotif, an independent venture capital firm, focusing on decarbonisation.
The funding will enable DeepDrive to prepare for series-production, meeting demand for its EV technology from eight of the world’s ten largest car makers. The investment round follows a €15m Series A fund raising in March 2023.
Other backers include existing investors, BMW i Ventures, co-pace – the corporate venture unit of Continental, UVC Partners, and Bayern Kapital through the Wachstumsfond Bayern.
Felix Poernbacher, co-founder and co-CEO of DeepDrive, said: “DeepDrive’s mission is to revolutionise the automotive industry by providing groundbreaking solutions that help automakers meet their efficiency and cost goals.
“This funding round marks a significant milestone, and with the support of Leitmotif and our existing investors, we are poised to fulfil the large demand from global automakers.”
DeepDrive is set to become the category leader in electric motors for the automotive industry and beyond.
With this latest capital and backing, DeepDrive is poised to convert high-volume projects in its strong customer pipeline of automakers.
The funding will also enable the deep tech company to build in-house production lines and industrialise its patented Dual Rotor motor technology to accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
DeepDrive’s technology boasts a 20% efficiency increase and significant cost reduction potential compared to benchmarks, enabling automakers to bring high-volume EVs with more than 800km of range to market.
When deployed at scale, DeepDrive’s motors claim to save automakers more than €1bn in costs.
For consumers, this will halve the price gap between internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs.
The investment comes at a critical time for the automotive industry, as it transitions to the e-mobility era.
Partnerships between established players and innovative high-tech companies, such as DeepDrive, are crucial for long-term success.
DeepDrive’s technology is also poised to save multiple gigatons of Co2 emissions by accelerating the mass adoption of EVs and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of operating them.