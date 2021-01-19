Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 33.3% in overall deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_12_2020_technology_Germany____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 72 deals worth $11.38bn were announced in December 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 36 deals which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 28 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 38.9% and 11.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $8.7bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.33bn and $343.37m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $10.66bn, against the overall value of $11.38bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

2) The $2.56bn acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

3) UNA 422nd Equity Management’s $2.25bn private equity deal with Tele Columbus

4) The $1bn acquisition of METRO-nom and Metro Systems Romania by Wipro

5) NortonLifeLock’s acquisition of Avira Operations GmbHKG for $360m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.