Germany’s technology industry saw a drop of 18.5% in overall deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 44 deals worth $614.58m were announced in November 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 19 deals which accounted for 43.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 38.6% and 18.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $543.82m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $51.2m and $19.55m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 83% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $509.86m, against the overall value of $614.58m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’s $250m venture financing of TIER Mobility

2) The $118.66m venture financing of SellerX by Cherry Ventures, Chris North, David Schneider, Felix Capital Partners, TriplePoint Capital and Village Global VC

3) mic’s $51.2m acquisition of Pyramid Computer

4) The $50m venture financing of FreightHub by Cherry Ventures, Holding Italiana Quattordicesima, Inven Capital SICAV, Iris Capital, Northzone Ventures and Rider Global

5) Coatue Management’s venture financing of Gorillas Technologies for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

