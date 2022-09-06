Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.5% in August 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 3.5% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.4% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.39% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 1.24% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.36% in August 2022, registering a 15.58% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.11% share, a decrease of 7.36% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.51%, registering a 30.36% rise from July 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.24%, up 52.94% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 238.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

TIM posted 127 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by United Internet with 80 jobs and a 142.42% growth. Infineon Technologies with 48 IT jobs and Deutsche Telekom with 41 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 34.92% decrease, respectively, while Veeva Systems recorded a flat growth with 29 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.47%, up by 8.55% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.98% share, registered an increase of 50.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.95% share, up 10.67% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month decline of 28.57%.