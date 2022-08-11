Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.7% in July 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 3.7% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.52% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.48% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.12% in July 2022, registering a 6.42% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 22.73% share, an increase of 9.59% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.06%, registering a 24.29% decline from June 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.83%, down 20.93% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 36.81% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Deutsche Telekom posted 63 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 3.28% over the previous month, followed by Embracer Group with 50 jobs and a 56.25% growth. Infosys with 45 IT jobs and United Internet with 33 jobs, recorded a 28.57% growth and a 65% growth, respectively, while Atos recorded an increase of 113.33% with 32 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.74%, up by 5.82% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.61% share, registered a decline of 23.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.65% share, down 5.06% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.99%, recording a month-on-month increase of 16.67%.