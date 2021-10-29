Germany’s technology industry registered a 0.9% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.27% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.01% share in September 2021, recording an increase of 0.75% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in September 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.49% in September 2021, registering a 7.21% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.8% share, a decrease of 9.92% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.04%, registering a 6.1% decline from August 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 3.11%, down 19.05% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 91.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during September 2021 over August 2021.

Devoteam posted 147 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by SAP with 80 jobs and an 8.05% drop. Deutsche Telekom with 42 IT jobs and United Internet with 41 jobs, recorded an 8.7% decline and a 70.83% flat growth, respectively, while Bechtle recorded an increase of 53.85% with 40 job postings during September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.14%, down by 9.99% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.33% share, registered a decline of 3.41% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.16% share, down 31.9% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.37%, recording a month-on-month increase of 66.67%.