Germany’s technology industry registered a 6.2% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.56% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.74% share in August 2021, recording a decrease of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.47% in August 2021, registering a 20.78% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.07% share, an increase of 23.53% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.21%, registering a flat growth from July 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.66%, up 51.43% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 54.1% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

SAP posted 91 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 33.82% over the previous month, followed by Infineon Technologies with 56 jobs and a 40% growth. Deutsche Telekom with 48 IT jobs and Embracer Group with 48 jobs, recorded a 29.73% flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while TIM recorded an increase of 2.63% with 39 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.03%, up by 20.72% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.67% share, registered an increase of 10.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.51% share, up 24.76% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.79%, recording a month-on-month decline of 18.18%.