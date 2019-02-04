GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Mobile data revenue in Ghana is expected to grow substantially within the next four years, according to recent GlobalData forecast figures.

Ghana telecoms

A growing number of people in Ghana are using their devices to access the internet, supported by increasing smartphone penetration and steady expansion of mobile telephony services in rural areas, according to the data and analysis company.

On the back of growing smartphone penetration, the 3G and 4G subscriptions will increase, driving growth in total mobile data consumption.

As a result, mobile data revenue will grow from $600 million in 2018 to $1.1bn in 2023. The growth in mobile data revenue will be supported by increasing mobile data average revenue per user (ARPU) and increased usage of data-intensive applications.

Handset subscriptions by type, 2017-2023 (millions of people)

Source: GlobalData, mobile broadband forecast

Smartphone subscriptions will grow from 14.9m in 2018 to 27.2m by 2023, surpassing feature phones as the leading handset category from 2019 onwards. This will be supported by the expansion of 3G/4G networks and the influx of low-cost smartphones, especially from Chinese vendors such as Huawei, Infinix and Tecno.

Handset subscriptions by device, 2017-2023 (% of subscriptions)

Source: GlobalData, mobile broadband forecast

Handsets represented 93.1% of total mobile subscriptions in Ghana in 2018 and will remain the leading device category until 2023. Though, from a low volume base, connected device subscriptions will increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period, from 5.6% in 2018 to 7.5% in 2023, adding to the total mobile subscription level.

