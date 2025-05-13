The company leverages AI to extract the full image quality potential on current and future cameras by addressing lens aberrations and sensor imperfections. Credit: MUNGKHOOD STUDIO/Shutterstock.com.

California-based technology company Glass Imaging has raised $20m in its Series A funding round to enhance AI-driven digital image quality across various platforms.

The funding was led by global software investor Insight Partners with previous investors Google Ventures (GV), Future Ventures, and Abstract Ventures taking part.

The company plans to use the investment to further refine and implement its GlassAI technologies, which are designed to enhance camera performance across diverse camera platforms, including smartphones, drones, and wearables.

The company leverages AI to extract the full image quality potential on current and future cameras by addressing lens aberrations and sensor imperfections.

Glass Imaging collaborates with manufacturers to integrate its GlassAI software to enhance camera performance tenfold. This results in sharper, more detailed images that remain true to life without hallucinations or optical distortions, the company said.

In conjunction with the funding, Insight Partners’ Jonah Waldman will join Glass Imaging as a board observer, while Akkiraju will join the company’s board.

Founded by former Apple engineers Ziv Attar and Tom Bishop, Glass Imaging is developing licensable intellectual property, including GlassAI, for new camera architectures and software-based solutions.

Glass Imaging founder and CTO Tom Bishop said: “GlassAI leverages edge AI to transform Raw burst image data from any camera into stunning, high-fidelity visuals.

“Our advanced image restoration networks go beyond what is possible on other solutions: swiftly correcting optical aberrations and sensor imperfections while efficiently reducing noise, delivering fine texture and real image content recovery that outperforms traditional ISP pipelines.”

The company exploits Edge AI chips in today’s devices, tailoring GlassAI software for current or new cameras to deliver superior photo quality compared to those shipped by OEMs.

Additionally, Glass Imaging is using its technology to enable a new class of optical hardware designs that overcome traditional camera architecture limitations.

In 2024, Glass Imaging secured $9.3m in an extended seed funding round led by GV, with participation from Future Ventures, Abstract Ventures, and LDV Capital.

This followed an initial seed investment in 2021 led by LDV Capital and GroundUP Ventures.