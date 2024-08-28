Cybersecurity and AI take centre stage in Q2 2024 company filings, reveals analytics company GlobalData.
Technology, travel and tourism, and insurance sectors have benefitted from AI-driven innovations while challenges persist in retail and packaging.
Global business sentiment witnessed a marginal improvement of 0.2% year-over-year (YoY) during Q2 2024, according to the recent report.
The issues within the retail sector have been attributed to shifting consumer preferences, rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions.
GlobalData’s latest report, Company Filings Analytics Trends & Signals – Q2 2024, reveals that sentiment for technology, travel and tourism, and insurance improved with initiatives involving innovation in the digital landscape, AI for personalised trip recommendations and customer-centric solutions.
Companies were embracing AI for enhanced customer experiences and risk modelling with the technology industry looking at hybrid cloud transformation, cybersecurity enhancements and generative AI (GenAI) adoption.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, said: “Companies were subject to a significant shift in consumer preference, which led them to embrace personalisation and unique offerings to enhance the shopping experience and drive growth.
“The US was trending with discussions around technology and growth road maps with investments in manufacturing and R&D facilities.”
Many companies expressed concern over the potential risk of data breaches exposing sensitive information, and compliance, with emphasis on the need for implementing cybersecurity technologies and mitigating these risks.
AI was also hotly discussed as companies explore investments, partnerships and expansion plans.
GenAI mentions by filer companies also experienced an increase in Q2 2024 compared with the previous quarter.
Singh concludes: “The evolving emphasis on AI and cybersecurity underscores a growing recognition that future competitiveness hinges on technological adoption.
“As businesses navigate these priorities, sectors like retail and packaging must innovate to align with consumer shifts and operational challenges. The trajectory suggests a broader digital transformation is imperative to sustain growth.”