GlobalFoundries to strengthen semiconductor IP with MIPS acquisition. Credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com.

US-based semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF) has signed a deal to acquire MIPS in a move designed to strengthen its capabilities in AI and processor intellectual property (IP).

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in San Jose, California, MIPS specialises in developing compute subsystem technologies for autonomous platforms across automotive, industrial, and embedded markets.

MIPS, with 40 years of experience in reduced instruction set computing (RISC) and safety-focused processing, uses a technology foundation based on the open specification RISC-V architecture. The company employs patented, multi-threaded capabilities intended to overcome proprietary system limitations.

Through the deal, GlobalFoundries aims to enhance its portfolio of customisable IP offerings by integrating the advanced technologies of MIPS. These technologies align with GlobalFoundries’ strategic objectives for diversifying process technologies.

GlobalFoundries president and chief operating officer Niels Anderskouv said: “MIPS brings a strong heritage of delivering efficient, scalable compute IP tailored for performance-critical applications, which strategically aligns with the evolving demands of AI platforms across diverse markets.

“Through this acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer customers more flexible solutions, paired with our differentiated process technologies and world-class manufacturing to help them build best-in-class products.”

Recent advancements at MIPS have seen the introduction of the Atlas line, which is an assortment of compute cores focused on real-time operations and AI edge processing needs.

The company has also developed Atlas Explorer, a virtual platform to refine performance benchmarks while optimising power consumption and design cycle efficiencies.

The completion of this acquisition is contingent upon fulfilling customary regulatory conditions, with formal closure anticipated in the latter half of this year.

Post-acquisition, MIPS will operate as an independent division within GlobalFoundries, continuing its current operations while catering to its customers across a wide range of technologies.

MIPS CEO Sameer Wasson said: “Becoming part of GlobalFoundries marks the start of a bold new chapter for MIPS.

“GF’s proven track record in delivering differentiated technologies through a secure, global manufacturing footprint will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and scale our solutions—unlocking new opportunities in the Physical AI space and driving even greater value for our customers.”

In June 2025, MIPS forged a partnership with India-based Cyient Semiconductors to produce domain-specific application-level solutions. The collaboration will utilise MIPS’s Atlas processor IP series.

The joint objectives include addressing real-time computational demands alongside developing efficient energy management solutions specifically within the automotive, industrial, and data centre applications.

The Atlas suite was introduced by MIPS in March 2025. The portfolio is designed to support major firms in deploying secure AI solutions at the edge using high-performance computing. It also involves post-generative AI models that facilitate the development of next-generation autonomous systems.