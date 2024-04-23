Gogo has patented a dynamic satellite load balancing system for in-flight aircraft. The system uses geographic position and travel data to balance satellite data connections among aircraft, adjusting parameters to relieve communication saturation. This method ensures continual supply of load-balanced parameters to optimize in-flight connectivity. GlobalData’s report on Gogo gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Gogo, Satellite communication link adaptation was a key innovation area identified from patents. Gogo's grant share as of February 2024 was 62%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic satellite load balancing system for in-flight aircraft

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Gogo Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11877186B2) outlines a method and system for managing in-flight connectivity among a group of aircraft by projecting a balanced load among satellite data connections based on geographic locations, directions, and distribution rules. The method involves determining adjustments to parameters impacting connectivity to satellites and transmitting these adjustments to selected aircraft over time to maintain load balance. The parameters stored on each aircraft change based on expected future positions, including a satellite beam blacklist to help select the appropriate satellite beam for connection.



The system includes a satellite beam load saturation mitigator with computer-executable instructions to project a balanced load among satellite data connections based on aircraft locations, directions, and distribution rules. It determines adjustments to parameters impacting connectivity and transmits these adjustments to selected aircraft over time to maintain load balance. The system also includes a data transmitter to facilitate this process. The method and system aim to optimize in-flight connectivity by ensuring a balanced load among satellite data connections, taking into account various factors such as aircraft proximity to satellite beams and heuristics information, ultimately enhancing the overall in-flight connectivity experience for passengers and crew.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Gogo, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed