Google announces AI capabilities investments in Singapore

The company highlighted the initiatives at the Google for Singapore event. Credit: Google.

Google has announced a series of new investments aimed at enhancing AI capabilities in Singapore, with a focus on research and development (R&D), business innovation, and workforce readiness.

The company highlighted these initiatives at the Google for Singapore event, outlining efforts to build an AI-ready nation aligned with Singapore’s national vision.

A key component of Google’s investment is the expansion of local R&D through investments in human capital, which will involve growing specialised teams in software engineering, research science and user experience design to develop technologies for global export.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The announcement follows the recent establishment of the Google DeepMind research lab in Singapore.

Google is collaborating with AI Singapore (AISG) to support the development of the National AI Infrastructure for health, providing access to its MedGemma health AI model.

This initiative aims to improve health diagnostics and treatments by addressing the specific needs of Singapore’s population.

Additionally, the company is undertaking a precision nutrition programme with domestic health-tech startup AMILI, which will offer personalised lifestyle and nutrition advice using AI.

To further develop language models for Southeast Asia, Google.org has committed an additional $1m to AISG’s Project Aquarium. This funding is intended to enhance the quality of Southeast Asian datasets and make them open source, facilitating culturally relevant solutions by regional developers.

Google plans to strengthen technical collaboration with international firms headquartered in Singapore with the launch of the Google Cloud Singapore Engineering Center. This facility will gather a team of software engineers and support staff to work with local enterprises, addressing global challenges and supporting industries such as clean energy and robotics.

Furthermore, the company is introducing a programme called Startup School: Prompt to Prototype. This initiative will assist aspiring entrepreneurs in transforming their ideas into AI prototypes using Google’s Gemini technology.

Google is also establishing an AI Center of Excellence for security in the country. The expanded team, comprising data scientists, research scientists and security engineers, will work to anticipate and mitigate emerging threats, including those posed by agentic AI, while enhancing security and privacy within the mobile ecosystem.

“Our mission in Singapore has always been about empowering Singaporeans today for tomorrow. The AI era makes that mission more critical than ever,” Google Singapore managing director Ben King said. “That’s why we are growing our engineering and R&D teams in the country – not just to bring Google’s technology here, but to build solutions alongside Singapore that solve its unique challenges and drive new growth.”