Google joins Facebook owner Meta in blocking new content in Canada. Credit: Koshiro K via Shutterstock.

Google has said it will remove access to news links in Canada after the government approved a new law requiring big tech companies to pay news publishers.

Called Bill C-18 or the Online News Act, the new law was passed by the Senate upper chamber last week.

The development comes at a time when the Canadian media sector is advocating for stricter rules governing how internet companies utilise news on their websites.

When the Online News Act takes effect in about six months, the Alphabet-owned company will remove Canadian news from its search results and other services.

In a blog post, Google & Alphabet president of global affairs Kent Walker said: “We have now informed the Government that when the law takes effect, we unfortunately will have to remove links to Canadian news from our Search, News and Discover products in Canada, and that C-18 will also make it untenable for us to continue offering our Google News Showcase product in Canada.

“We are disappointed it has come to this. We don’t take this decision or its impacts lightly and believe it is important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and our users as early as possible.”

Last week, Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta also said it will restrict Canadian users’ access to news via its social media platforms.

Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez introduced the bill last year to force big tech companies to work out a revenue-sharing agreement with news publishers.

The tech giant has termed the law as “unworkable”.

In response to Google’s announcement, Rodriguez, according to Reuters, said: “Big tech would rather spend money to change their platforms to block Canadians from accessing good quality and local news instead of paying their fair share to news organisations.

“This shows how deeply irresponsible and out of touch they are, especially when they make billions of dollars off of Canadian users.”