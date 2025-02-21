Deep Research aims to streamline the research process, delivering detailed insights within minutes. Credit: DIA TV/Shutterstock.

Alphabet’s Google has announced that its experimental AI research tool, Deep Research, is now available to Google Workspace users with access to Gemini Advanced.

The tool is designed to assist users in exploring complex topics by generating comprehensive reports based on extensive web analysis.

Deep Research aims to streamline the research process, delivering detailed insights within minutes and can be used across various fields, including business, education, and competitive analysis.

Some key applications include industry research, where users can analyse emerging trends to inform market strategies.

It can also aid businesses in gathering insights into local competitors and evaluating potential locations for new ventures.

Sales professionals can use the solution to prepare for client meetings by compiling reports on a company’s products, services, and competitive landscape.

Educators can use the tool for tasks such as grant writing, lesson planning, and project research, drawing from a wide range of sources.

To access Deep Research, Gemini Advanced users must switch to the “1.5 Pro with Deep Research” model within the app.

By entering a research prompt, users can initiate a multi-step research plan, which they can adjust as needed.

The tool continuously refines its findings as it gathers and analyses information from the web.

Once the research process is complete, Deep Research generates a summary report highlighting key findings, with links to original sources for further exploration. Users can also ask follow-up questions to deepen their understanding of a topic.

Deep Research is currently available on the web for Google Workspace users, with mobile support expected at a later stage.

At present, the tool is only offered in English, though Google has indicated plans to expand language support in the future.

Earlier this month, Google launched a new class of AI models within its Gemini family, introducing a cost-effective alternative to models from its competitors, including the low-cost offerings from Chinese company DeepSeek.