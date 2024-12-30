Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told employees that 2025 will be “critical” and the “stakes are high” as the company faces artificial intelligence (AI) competition and regulatory challenges, reported CNBC.
The focus on AI advancements was a key topic during a strategy meeting earlier this month, the publication said, citing an audio recording.
“I think 2025 will be critical,” the executive said, adding that “I think it is really important we internalise the urgency of this moment, and need to move faster as a company. The stakes are high. These are disruptive moments.”
“In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solve real user problems.”
The comments follow a year of challenges, with strong revenue growth in search ads and cloud services balanced by intensified competition in key markets.
Internally, Google has faced cultural clashes and concerns regarding Pichai’s vision for the future, alongside increased regulatory scrutiny.
In August, a federal judge ruled that Google holds an illegal monopoly in the search market.
The Justice Department later requested Google to divest its Chrome internet browser unit.
Additionally, the DOJ accused Google of illegally dominating online ad technology, with a trial concluding in September, awaiting a judge’s ruling.
In the UK, the competition watchdog issued a statement of objections in September over Google’s ad tech practices, provisionally finding them to impact competition.
Pichai said: “It is not lost on me that we are facing scrutiny across the world. It comes with our size and success. It is part of a broader trend where tech is now impacting society at scale. So more than ever, through this moment, we have to make sure we don’t get distracted.”
A Google representative declined to comment on the news.
Despite maintaining a dominant market share in search, Google faces new competition from generative AI, which offers alternative ways for accessing online information.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT, launched in late 2022, has garnered attention, with Microsoft-backed investors valuing the company at $157bn.
OpenAI announced plans to launch its own search engine in July, while Perplexity, promoting its AI-powered search service, recently secured $500m in funding at a $9bn valuation.
Google is investing heavily in AI, particularly through its Gemini model, which provides users with various tools, including a chatbot.
Pichai stated that “building big, new business” is a key focus, highlighting the Gemini app, which executives expect to become Google’s next app to achieve half a billion users.
“With the Gemini app, there is strong momentum, particularly over the last few months,” the chief said.
“But we have some work to do in 2025 to close the gap and establish a leadership position there as well.”
“Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year,” he added.