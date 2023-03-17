Credit: Westend61

Google has announced a new medical artificial intelligence (AI) system, Med-PaLM 2, marking a major development in the medtech AI. Although many have welcomed the system’s promise of boosting efficiency and accuracy, others have warned of the need for vital new security.

On 14th March, Google announced that it is working on a new medical AI system called Med-PaLM 2 at an annual event called “The Check Up.” The new language learning model (LLM) is being developed specifically to improve maternal care, cancer treatment and tuberculosis screening.

“The need to address the challenges posed by an ageing population and an already overburdened healthcare system is driving the investment into med-tech and AI.

“With a projected increase in the proportion of people aged over 75 with long-term conditions, and complex medical needs, we’re seeing growing demand for solutions that can streamline healthcare operations,” Kirsty Biddiscombe, UK Head for AI, ML & Analytics at NetApp told Verdict.

Healthech investments in the US, EU and UK hit a record high of $23bn in the first three quarters of 2022. The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that the digitalisation of healthcare is more vital than ever.

However, as this happens new security will need to develop and grow alongside in order to encourage public adoption.

Big Tech companies have been in trouble before for invading patients rights and this kind of issue cannot continue to arise.

For example, GlobalData thematic research: med tech report highlights controversy around Google’s Deepmind subsidiary – an AI company that had a contract with the NHS to analyse 1.6 million patients, broke UK privacy law when a hospital sent company patient records that should not have been provided.

Matt Roberts, practice lead at health and life sciences company, Juniper states: “Medical technology must be implemented in an ethical manner with strict controls to ultimately protect patients and the healthcare system more widely.

“If utilised in a controlled manner, AI can fundamentally improve healthcare for all those that rely on it, from patients to staff.”

The efficiency of new AI technology in the healthcare world cannot be ignored, however. Med-paLM 2 claims it consistently performed on par with doctors on medical exams, scoring 85%.

Another top player is IBM Watson, that is helping medical professionals make fast and accurate decisions from electronically medical reporting and the company reports that there has been 90% faster case resolutions by using Watson Discovery.

GlobalData states that only AI has the capability to deal with enormous amounts of data and with this clinical trials will be revolutionised. Detecting diseases due to AI algorithms will be faster than that of any medical professional.

