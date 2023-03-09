Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

ChatGPT has caught the attention of big tech companies such as Microsoft and Salesforce and now it seems there will be race to implement automated emails, which come across as human and personal.

ChatGPT is a service that can research, write, and even weave a narrative, performing tasks that we used to think are so uniquely human that they couldn’t be done well by a computer, according to GlobalData Thematic Intelligence’s Artificial Intelligence 2023 report.

A viral TikTok video made by Alex Klufas, scored 2.5 million views and grabbed the attention of the public and big tech companies.

Klufas showed how it’s possible to use ChatGPT integrated with Google Sheets to write custom LinkedIn messages to executives asking for a meeting, highlighting the system’s many capabilities.

“ChatGPT is one of the first chatbots that has impressed me with its ability to be asked incredibly complex questions and then provide back an understandable reply,” says Matt Psencik, director and endpoint security specialist at Tanium.

ChatGPT needs to ensure, however, that as it is adopted by big tech, it gets better at spotting malicious content generated by AI in phishing, impersonation and malware attacks.

Although a form of what GlobalData Thematic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence 2023 report called ‘weak AI‘, ChatGPT is still achieving a significant amount of progress.

Those organisations that really infuse AI, like ChatGPT, into their operations will be the ones well positioned to navigate the current competitive landscape and maintain a competitive edge.

For example, Kim Lawrie, head of creative technology at advertising firm, House 337 agency, says, “We’re adopting ChatGPT to help our experts do what they do best: thinking, creating, and communicating.

We’re training models on our own speech patterns, and building it into our tools so pre-formatted, drafted copy is easy to review and send over.

When it’s about saving time and streamlining the process, ChatGPT and other chat AIs are brilliant, but let’s make sure it’s not at the cost of the human touch.”