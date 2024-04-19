Google announced on Thursday (18 April) that it will be merging teams that focus on building AI models across its Research and DeepMind divisions, in the latest move by the company to catch up in the GenAI race.
Google will be moving its Responsible AI teams from its Research department to DeepMind in order for it to be closer to where its AI models are being built, according to the company. The Responsible AI team focuses on safe AI development.
The move comes as concern about AI safety grows and global lawmakers increasingly seek effective ways to regulate the rapidly growing technology.
At the start of April, the UK and US governments signed a memorandum of understanding in a partnership to tackle AI safety and ethics.
The two countries previously pledged to work together on AI safety during the UK’s AI Safety Summit in November 2023 at Bletchley Park.
Under the partnership, the UK’s AI Safety Institute will share its research with the US. The countries have also committed to partnering with other countries on AI safety.
The UK’s Science, Technology and Innovation Secretary, Michelle Donelan, described the partnership as a “landmark moment” in AI development.
“We have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a shared global issue,” she said. “Only by working together can we address the technology’s risks head on and harness its enormous potential to help us all live easier and healthier lives.”
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn (£712.25bn) by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (GAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.