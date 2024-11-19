Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, has announced a commitment of $20m in cash and $2m in cloud credits to support researchers using artificial intelligence (AI) for scientific breakthroughs.
The initiative, announced by Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, aims to assist scientists and researchers globally.
This funding builds on more than $200m in support that Google.org has provided over the past five years to entities using AI to advance scientific progress.
Recipients of the funding include Materiom, which is developing innovative plastics; the Women’s Cancer Institute (led by Institut Curie), which is enhancing the detection, treatment, and understanding of women’s cancers; and Doctors Without Borders, which is working to combat antibiotic resistance.
This commitment focuses on non-equity funding for academic and non-profit institutions and offers direct financial support and infrastructure.
To identify and announce the selected organisations, the Google.org will collaborate with people from across Google DeepMind, Google Research, and other AI-focused teams, as well as external experts.
Google’s approach is said to be mirror similar efforts by other tech giants.
Recently, Amazon’s cloud division AWS announced $110m in grants and credits to attract AI researchers.
Google has also committed to a $20m fund to support think tanks and academic institutions in AI and a similar-sized fund for a generative AI accelerator programme for nonprofits.