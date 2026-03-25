Neutral atom quantum computing becomes focus in Google’s expanded quantum strategy. Credit: Framalicious/Shutterstock.com.

Google Quantum AI is broadening its quantum computing roadmap by introducing a neutral atom quantum computing programme alongside its established superconducting qubit research.

In a company blog, Hartmut Neven, founder and lead of Google Quantum AI, wrote that this strategic expansion aims to leverage the respective strengths of both modalities, namely superconducting circuits and neutral atom arrays. He stated that the intention is to advance the timeline for achieving large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computation.

The move comes as Google expresses increasing confidence that quantum computers with commercial relevance, built on superconducting technology, will become available by the end of the decade. The addition of neutral atom quantum computing is described as complementary, with the potential to accelerate progress on major technical milestones by enabling research on platforms with inherently different scaling and connectivity properties.

In its superconducting systems, Google has developed processors capable of performing millions of gate and measurement cycles, with each cycle lasting approximately one microsecond. These processors have already demonstrated benchmark results, including experiments indicating beyond-classical computational capabilities and progress on quantum error correction.

However, scaling superconducting qubits to the tens of thousands required for practical error-corrected computing remains a significant challenge.

Neutral atom quantum computers, by contrast, exploit individual atoms held in place by optical traps as qubits. These systems have reached arrays of up to ten thousand qubits, surpassing most current superconducting implementations in terms of spatial scale.

Clock cycles for neutral atom operations are slower, measured in milliseconds, but the architecture allows for all-to-all qubit connectivity. This connectivity offers potential advantages in algorithm design and error correction, with the flexibility to implement efficient codes that may reduce overheads required for fault-tolerant operation.

According to Google, the primary challenge for neutral atom systems is to demonstrate deep circuits with many coherent operation cycles, while the immediate focus for superconducting platforms is scaling up the number of physical qubits. By investing in both, Google intends to cross-apply research and engineering developments and to provide versatile platforms suitable for a broader class of quantum algorithms.

As part of the new neutral atom programme, Google has appointed Dr Adam Kaufman to lead experimental efforts. Dr Kaufman, who will continue his roles as JILA Fellow and faculty member at the University of Colorado Boulder, is recognised for his work on atomic, molecular and optical (AMO) physics.

Kaufman said: “I am thrilled to join Google’s world-leading programme in quantum computing, and to expand that leadership to a new and highly promising platform of neutral atoms.”

The experimental hardware team will be based in Boulder, Colorado, a region that hosts a significant concentration of AMO research at institutions including CU Boulder, JILA and NIST Boulder.

Google’s neutral atom research is built on three pillars, which include adaptation of quantum error correction protocols to the physical connectivity of neutral atom arrays and use of high-performance computational modelling and simulation to optimise hardware architecture and error budgets. The third pillar focuses on experimental development of atomic qubit systems at application-relevant scales.

The three pillars form the basis of the company’s approach to advancing neutral atom quantum computing. Their objective is to reach fault-tolerant performance and to advance hardware capable of supporting practical quantum algorithms.

Google Quantum AI also confirmed continued collaboration with QuEra, a portfolio company engaged in neutral atom quantum computing research.

Furthermore, it states that by tapping into the regional expertise and infrastructure of Boulder’s quantum research community, it aims to drive further developments in both theory and hardware.

Google Quantum AI aims to address ongoing challenges in physics and engineering while pursuing scalable quantum computing architectures using both superconducting and neutral atom technologies.