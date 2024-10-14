Google has requested a California federal judge to temporarily halt an order that mandates the tech giant to increase competition within its Play app store, Reuters reports.
The injunction, set to take effect on 1 November 2024, was described by Google as potentially damaging and a risk to Android’s safety, security, and privacy.
The company is seeking a stay while it appeals the decision.
In a recent filing, Google argued that the order from US District Judge James Donato would introduce “serious safety, security, and privacy risks into the Android ecosystem”.
The order stems from a successful legal challenge by Epic Games, which convinced a federal jury that Google had an illegal monopoly over app downloads and in-app payments on Android devices.
The injunction issued on 7 October requires Google to permit the installation of competing third-party Android app platforms and to cease prohibiting alternative in-app payment methods.
Furthermore, it prevents the tech giant from paying device manufacturers to exclusively preinstall its app store and from sharing Play store revenue with other app distributors.
Should Judge Donato reject Google’s request to suspend the injunction, the company plans to approach the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay during its appeal process.
Google, which is part of Alphabet, has already filed a notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit on Thursday. The appeals court is expected to consider and decide on Google’s challenge to the order.
The latest development comes after the US announced plans for court-ordered remedies that could compel Alphabet‘s Google to divest key components of its business, such as the Chrome browser and Android operating system.