The lawsuit was filed on Google in 2022 by Attorney General Ken Paxton. Credit: Korawat photo shoot/Shutterstock.

Tech giant Google has agreed to pay the State of Texas $1.375bn to resolve data-privacy claims.

This settlement, secured by Attorney General Ken Paxton, represents the largest amount ever recovered in such a case against Google by any state attorney general.

Initiated in 2022 by Paxton, the lawsuit accused Google of illegally tracking and gathering users’ private information, including incognito search activities, geolocation, and biometric data.

Following intense litigation, the agreement to settle the claims was reached, with Texas obtaining a sum that significantly exceeds those achieved by other states for comparable infringements.

Paxton added: “In Texas, Big Tech is not above the law. For years, Google secretly tracked people’s movements, private searches, and even their voiceprints and facial geometry through their products and services. I fought back and won.

“This $1.375bn settlement is a major win for Texans’ privacy and tells companies that they will pay for abusing our trust. I will always protect Texans by stopping Big Tech’s attempts to make a profit by selling away our rights and freedoms.”

However; a Google spokesperson was cited by Reuters as saying that the settlement does not require product changes.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda was quoted by the news agency as saying: “This settles a raft of old claims, many of which have already been resolved elsewhere, concerning product policies we have long since changed.

“We are pleased to put them behind us, and we will continue to build robust privacy controls into our services.”