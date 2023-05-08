Google’s search engine has remained largely unchanged for years. Credit: Solen Feyissa on Unsplash.

Google is updating its search engine to include interactions with artificial intelligence (AI), more short videos, and social media posts, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Citing WSJ, Mint reported that the technology giant is looking to make its search engine more “visual, snackable, personal, and human,” with a focus on catering to the younger population.

The development comes as AI-powered technologies such as ChatGPT are gaining popularity and highlighting changes in the ways how people interact with information online.

With the update, the internet giant will move its service further away from the conventional “10 blue links” style of showing search results.

The company also aims to include more human voices as part of the transition.

In the coming week, Google will hold its I/O developer conference.

At the annual event, the company is anticipated to introduce new features that enable users to converse with an AI programme, called “Magi”.

Google’s search engine has remained largely unchanged for years but the increasing popularity of AI chatbots and short-video apps such as TikTok among young users has prompted the tech giant to make some changes to its service.

As per the internal documents on the company’s strategy for updating the search engine, in general, Google aims to focus more on replying to searches that cannot be simply addressed by conventional results.

In response to search queries, Google may prompt visitors to ask more questions or view visuals like TikTok videos more often.

The company has already incorporated certain online forum posts and brief videos in search results, but it intends to give more importance to such content in the future, said WSJ, citing documents and sources.