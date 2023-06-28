Google bought Waze in 2013. Credit: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock.

Technology giant Google is axing jobs at its mapping service Waze as it merges the unit with its other map offerings, reported CNBC.

In an email to employees, Chris Phillips, who oversees Google’s Geo division, said the company will use Google Ads technology for Waze as well.

“We have decided to transition Waze’s ads monetisation to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps,” Phillips’ email read.

“Unfortunately, this will result in a reduction of Waze Ads monetisation-focused roles in sales, marketing, operations and analytics.”

The company hopes to “create a more scalable and optimised Waze Ads product,” Phillips said, adding that it will “wind down the current Waze Ads product while we focus on building new Waze Ads powered by Google Ads.”

The email made no mention of the number of jobs that would be lost but the layoffs were confirmed by a Google representative.

According to internal documents seen by the publication, the Waze division employs more than 500 people.

Alphabet-owned Google bought Waze in 2013 for approximately $1.3bn.

In December 2022, Google announced plans to merge Waze into Geo in a bid to consolidate processes.

The Geo unit includes a portfolio of products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

In January this year, Alphabet axed 12,000 roles, or 6% of its workforce. Additionally, the company is concentrating on becoming more efficient by downsizing some projects, and eliminating others