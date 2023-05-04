Arendi claimed that Google products, including Gmail, Chrome, Docs, and Messages, infringed the patents. Credit: Solen Feyissa on Unsplash.

Technology giant Google has won a jury trial patent lawsuit concerning data retrieval technology in Delaware federal court.

According to the verdict, the jury found that Google did not violate the patent held by Luxembourg-based Arendi SARL.

In 2013, Norwegian inventor Atle Hedloy’s Arendi sued the company for violating the patent.

The patents cover technology for accessing information from databases, such as names and addresses and inserting the information into word processors and spreadsheets.

Arendi claimed that several Google products, including Gmail, Chrome, Docs, and Messages, infringed the patents.

José Castaeda, a representative for Google, told Reuters that the company was happy with the verdict and that it valued the jury’s “careful attention to the extensive evidence presented in this case.”

The plaintiff sought $45.5m in damages from the court, according to a representative of Google’s legal counsel Paul Hastings.

The jury found Arendi’s patents have not been violated by Google and agreed with the company’s claim that the patent was invalid due to earlier disclosures of the same concept.

Arendi has already brought legal actions based on connected patents against tech businesses.

It has filed patent infringement claims against Samsung Electronics, Apple, and Microsoft too. All those cases have either been dropped or settled.

