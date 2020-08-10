Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Startup GoSite has announced that it has closed a $16m Series A funding round to expand its platform for small businesses.

Led by Longley Capital, the funding round also saw investment in GoSite from Stage 2 Capital, Serra Ventures, Ankona Capital and SaaS Ventures.

The startup, which is based in San Diego, the US, provides a platform to help traditionally offline small businesses build an online presence, and so engage with customers more effectively.

Target industries include hair salons, landscaping businesses and automotive repair companies. GoSite already has 6,000 small business customers in the US.

GoSite funding comes as small businesses look to online

The platform has proved particularly popular amid the pandemic, as many small businesses that have been hit hard by lockdowns have increased their online presence in a bid to maintain connections with customers.

GoSite has seen a 70% rise in new customers since March, when the US saw its first lockdown orders.

“Small businesses are facing difficult challenges right now and nothing is more important than making sure we are doing everything possible to help them,” said Alex Goode, CEO of GoSite.

“We want to enable businesses to continue to operate and grow online, so we create technology to make that as easy and effective as possible.”

The funding round will be used to expand the presence of GoSite in the US, as well as make additional hires and conduct further product development.

This includes hiring former Hubspot chief information officer Frank Auger as chief customer officer.

GoSite has already created over 200 jobs in the last 18 months at its San Diego headquarters. It has also entered the top 50 in Comparably’s rankings for best company culture, with Goode entering the top 50 for CEOs of small and midsize companies.

