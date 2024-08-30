The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has opened applications for a new UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) chief executive and Innovate UK Executive Chair.
The new CEO of UKRI is expected to lead thousands of researchers to solve problems and boost the economy.
The organisation is a non-departmental public body in the UK that directs research and innovation funding, and with a budget of £9bn ($11.83bn) a year it is the country’s largest public research funder.
A key aim of the organisation is to support the development of scientific and technological solutions, from life-saving medicines to protecting the environment.
Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance welcomes leaders with a diverse range of professional experience and the commitment to accelerating innovation, improving lives and growing the economy.
He said: “I have been fortunate to collaborate with supremely talented and ambitious researchers in my career and seen up close the sparks of curiosity which can lead to momentous discoveries, from RNA vaccine breakthroughs to major developments in particle physics.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“It is also vital that we support innovation wherever it sparks across the UK, and provide the tools, funding and guidance new innovations need to scale from concept through to successful businesses.”
The new CEO will take over the role from Dame Ottoline Leyser in June 2025 when her five-year term ends. Her replacement will play a key part in the world’s largest research programme, Horizon Europe, to establish a joined-up approach to research funding.
Changes are expected to the UKRI to enable it to deliver on the government’s ambitions including kickstarting economic growth, making Britain a clean energy superpower and building an NHS fit for the future.
The organisation will also provide a steer in removing barriers to growth and building on the UK’s scientific expertise.
The DSIT also hopes to secure a new Executive Chair of Innovate UK to support the UK’s most innovative businesses as they grow and carry out research aimed at developing new technologies and products.