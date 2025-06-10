The funding round was led by ClearSky, with participation from Phoenix Financial and existing investors. Credit: Song_about_summer/Shutterstock.com.

Guardz, a cybersecurity company, has raised $56m in its Series B funding to enhance its AI-native, unified cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs).

The funding round was led by ClearSky, with participation from Phoenix Financial and existing investors such as Glilot Capital Partners, SentinelOne, Hanaco Ventures, and others.

The latest investment brings Guardz’s total funding to $84m within just over two years.

Since its launch from stealth in early 2023, Guardz has partnered with hundreds of MSPs and is securing thousands of businesses globally.

With the new funding, Guardz aims to scale its go-to-market efforts and enhance its platform to deliver greater automation, risk prevention, and cyber compliance and insurance capabilities.

The Guardz platform, featuring AI and human-led Managed Detection and Response (MDR), is designed for MSPs to provide comprehensive cybersecurity at scale.

By integrating protection across identities, email, endpoints, cloud, and data into a single engine, Guardz enables MSPs to detect threats faster and respond more accurately, reducing manual effort.

The platform’s 24/7 MDR combines AI-automated detection and response with expert-led threat hunting.

The integrated SentinelOne Endpoint Detection and Response ensures strong security without added complexity.

Seamless integrations with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace monitor user behaviour and activity, flagging suspicious patterns to prevent account takeovers and suspending accounts before damage occurs.

Combining these controls with user awareness and email protection enhances MSPs’ ability to strengthen client security, unlock new revenue opportunities, and scale their businesses more efficiently.

Guardz CEO and co-founder Dor Eisner said: “This funding propels Guardz forward in our mission to bring enterprise-level cybersecurity to SMBs, and to continue to empower MSPs with unified security controls and automated detection and response.

“MSPs are the first line of defence for these organisations – the engine of the global economy – and we are excited to continue providing them with our best-in-class platform, to ensure that businesses are not only secured and insured, but can thrive.”