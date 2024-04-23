Gusto has been granted a patent for a central database system that generates sanitized copies of relational databases. The system accesses annotation files and schema to validate and sanitize data tables, ensuring data security and integrity. Users can access and use the sanitized copy without impacting the original database. GlobalData’s report on Gusto gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Gusto, Social media analytics was a key innovation area identified from patents. Gusto's grant share as of February 2024 was 66%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Generating sanitized copies of relational databases based on annotations

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Gusto Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11907259B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for generating a sanitized copy of a relational database. The method involves accessing annotation files for data tables within the database, where each file contains sanitization operations based on data type and sensitivity. These operations are then applied to columns within the data tables to reduce data sensitivity. The sanitized copy is generated by combining the sanitized columns according to the database schema. Additional features include ensuring all data tables are sanitized before generating the copy, validating the sensitivity level of the sanitized copy, and periodic generation of the sanitized copy.



Furthermore, the patent covers scenarios where the sanitized copy is generated in response to user requests, updated annotation files, or changes in the database structure. It also includes executing domain logic models on sanitized data tables, generating audit documents for data table access requests, and blocking execution if the sanitized data table is outdated or has been altered. The system described in the patent comprises a computer-readable storage medium storing executable instructions and a processor to perform the steps outlined in the method. Overall, the patent aims to provide a secure and efficient way to generate sanitized copies of relational databases, ensuring data privacy and integrity while allowing for necessary data access and manipulation.

