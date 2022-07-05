HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 7.8% in June 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring declined 7.8% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.27% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 42.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 2.03% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 44.55% in June 2022, and a 20.66% drop over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 20.04% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 27.16%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 17.84% in June 2022, a 13.41% rise from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with an 82.51% share, which marked a 22.4% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 10.46%, registering a 32.22% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 6.94% share and a 22.55% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.09% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 73.29% share in June 2022, a 22.06% decline over May 2022. Canada featured next with a 9.05% share, down 24.82% over the previous month. India recorded a 6.68% share, a decline of 24% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.02%, down by 24.11% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.86% share, a decline of 27.8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.86% share, up 17.71% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.