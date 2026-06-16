The benefits of connected devices can be overshadowed by the fact that they are targets for increasingly sophisticated attackers. Credit: Shutterstock/PV productions.

Each company must create “a unified approach to cyber risks” as the industrial internet grows through the proliferation of connected devices, a new report recommends.

The 2026 edition of GlobalData’s Industrial Internet report notes that the role of the industrial internet devices is becoming increasingly critical as industrial companies undergo digital transformation. It states that, while smart devices are transforming day-to-day operations and streamlining otherwise complex industrial workflows, “these devices and their interconnectivity introduce new cyber risks. Their benefits can be overshadowed by the fact that they are targets for increasingly sophisticated attackers.”

The industrial internet, also known as the industrial internet of things (IIoT), refers to the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor industrial machinery environments, helping to detect faults early and predict maintenance requirements. Its use is therefore increasingly widespread in manufacturing, with investment in smart manufacturing and operations forecast by GlobalData to grow in the second half of the decade “as manufacturers seek to improve competitiveness, agility and resilience amid an uncertain global business environment.”

As a result of the proliferation of such devices, cyber governance architectures in manufacturing must evolve to bring cybersecurity, operational safety, and business risk together within a unified decision-making framework, the report suggests.

“Governance, in this respect, refers to how the organisation’s cybersecurity strategy is controlled and directed,” it says. “One suggestion is to shift governance to a unified risk council in which engineers and chief information security officers (CISOs) both understand and address operational impact similarly. The model helps address the issue of security programs that are operationally sound but fragmented, with risks, compliance and technical data existing in silos.”

Remote access a threat to the industrial internet

One particular concern for IoT device security is said to be remote access. The report explains that many IoT devices lack their own security protocols, which can make them a liability when third parties, such as contractors or vendors, log into an enterprise network.

“Often, they may introduce remote access tools that are not necessarily enterprise-grade and lack the monitoring, logging, and auditing capabilities that a purpose-built secure access solution for operational technology should deliver,” it says.

“It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that 2026 could see IoT-focused cyberattacks undermining the integrity of the Industrial Internet. It is also important to recognise that while AI agents offer potential efficiency gains, the technology is still in its formative stages and must be rigorously monitored for cybersecurity risks.”