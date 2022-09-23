Healthcare in 2030: smart toilets, robots and digitalisation

Robots will soon be regularly used in patient care Credit: Getty Images / Andriy Onufriyenko

In under a decade, healthcare will see physicians use smart home devices like mirrors and toilets to diagnose diseases while robots will take care of patients. Everything will be fully digitalised.

Jemima Walker, thematic analyst at GlobalData, delivers these exciting predictions in a new podcast discussing where healthcare will be in 2030.

Walker predicts that healthcare will be “fully digitalised” by 2030 as the global population rises to 10 billion and most developed countries will have an ageing population.

“Together this will create a higher demand for healthcare services as patient populations will be larger,” Walker says. “So providers will need to cater for this higher demand and increase access for all worldwide”.

Walker believes that investment in healthtech will be needed to ease the burden of ageing populations, even if the cost of technology will remain “relatively high into 2030”.

“If we don’t, healthcare systems could buckle under the increased pressure, especially as we continue to see a shortage of healthcare staff,” Walker said.

What will a fully digitalised healthcare system look like?

Walker predicts that telemedicine will be a crucial component in most patient care in 2030.

She explains: “This will give patients a wide choice of on-demand appointments, and for elderly or sick patients, remove the need to travel to visit a healthcare site and reduce the length of hospital stays.”

In a decade, digital therapeutic products will play a much more active role in disease treatment, management and prevention, Walker says.

This will allow physicians to keep track of elderly patients’ conditions and spot potential problems early on.

“Similarly smart home devices such as smart mirrors, and even smart toilets, will diagnose diseases at a much earlier stage than they currently are”.

Walker also says robotics will be used regularly in developed countries to take care of patients and even perform complex surgeries.

“Robotics will regularly be used to perform complex, minimally invasive surgery – and even microrobots will be used,” Walker suggests.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.