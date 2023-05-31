HeartBeam has developed a 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

US-based HeartBeam, a cardiac technology company, has announced a strategic alliance agreement (SAA) with Samsung.

The SAA builds on Samsung’s existing partnership with LIVMOR, a digital health solutions provider.

LIVMOR, which was acquired by HeartBeam earlier this year, created the FDA-cleared arrhythmia detection solution, which was integrated into a Samsung smartwatch.

Under the latest partnership, HeartBeam and Samsung will explore ways to collaborate, leveraging on HeartBeam’s patented technologies and expertise in monitoring and assessing cardiac symptoms.

HeartBeam CEO and founder Branislav Vajdic said: “The goal of this partnership is to bring standard of care for cardiac diagnostic capabilities to patients by utilising cutting edge technologies of both Samsung and HeartBeam.

“Our newly acquired state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared, Samsung watch-based arrhythmia detection tool, once integrated with the HeartBeam AIMIGo telehealth platform, presents a unique opportunity to extend our product capabilities well beyond what is currently available for cardiac patients outside of a medical setting.”

HeartBeam has developed a 3D-vector electrocardiogram platform, called AIMIGo.

Earlier this month, the company submitted a 510(k) application for its AIMIGo system, which managed to secure an artificial intelligence-related patent last week.

Samsung Electronics America senior director of federal healthcare Kevin Jones said: “The strategic collaboration between Samsung and LIVMOR was very successful, resulting in an FDA-cleared solution for Atrial Fibrillation detection centred around the Samsung Galaxy watch and tablet running Samsung’s defence-grade cyber-security system, Knox.

“The potential of combining LIVMOR’s technology and the HeartBeam AIMIGo system holds significant promise to address major cardiac conditions for our veterans.”