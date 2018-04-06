As the central hub of Britain’s busiest airport Heathrow Terminal 1 is full of stuff.

Escalators, luggage carousels, signs, seats, artwork, and even old arcade machines have been left collecting dust since the terminal was closed back in 2015.

Timeline for Spend It

However, with Terminal 2’s impending expansion and absorption of the former Terminal 1 site, airport authorities have been left with a terminal full of stuff they no longer need. So what’s an airport authority to do?

Hold an auction, of course!

On 21 April, the contents of Heathrow Terminal 1 will go under the hammer. Auction firm CA Global Partners are hoping to raise a six-figure sum from the sale. There are plenty of delightful items on sale at the auction including plenty of illuminated signs, clocks, some 1959 artwork by Stefan Knapp, airport trolleys, and benches.

There are also a few items that are significantly larger and more specific. Fancy a check-in desk complete with scale and conveyor belt? That could be yours. Your own information desk? No problem. Tired of climbing stairs? Why not splash out on an escalator?

Prospective buyers can place their bids for some items online here. There is also going to be a physical auction at the Thistle Hotel at Heathrow Terminal 5 at 11am BST.

Plenty of the items on sale such as the artwork and illuminated signs are quite charming and will be lapped up by collectors. A few of them though, will probably leave people wondering ‘who could ever want this?’

Here are just a few of the wackiest items on sale. All the bids start at £0.00 and mystery bids are accepted.

Lot 11 – A VIP area red rope barrier

2 x Rope barrier upright stands forming a complete barrier, black steel finish, with weighted floor stand and RED rope barrier
H 890mm

– Used by the Queen?

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Lot 13 – Terminal 1 modern airport recycling bin

Stainless Steel Bin, Size: 700x400x850mm

Lot 19 – Heathrow VAT refund standing sign

1.8m tall

Lot 47 – Nelson Mandela Day display sign

Fibre board sign 2,400x980mm Dated: 18 July 2011

Lot 49 – Sega Virtual Strikers 2 games machine

Virtual Striker 2 ver 2000

NAOMI Universal Cabinet

2- person games machine

Lot 70 – Security footstool

Security footstool, suitable for home office approved search methods.

Lot 87 – Heathrow stand mounted ‘exit’ sign

1.45m high, stainless frame and stand.

Lot 125 – Heathrow check-in desk with scale and conveyor

Check in desk with Avery Weigh-Tronix scales 2KG-150KG. D 900mm, W1250mm, H 1160mm. Weigh belt 900mm by 750mm. Feeder belt 1330mm by 750mm. Each desk complete with display screen and bracket. Desks consist of three drawers, digital display and controls.

Lot 131 – Clonmacnoise graveyard wall poster display

Wall poster display, consisting of 2 fibre board panels showing a black and white scene of “Clonmacnoise graveyard’,  W 2470mm H 2200mm

Lot 137 – Heathrow ‘Old Person’ illuminated sign

Old Person Toilet Sign. H 290mm W 360mm D220mm

Lot 194 – Irish arrivals passenger search table

Stainless Steel and Glass construction Size 1.5×0.8×0.8m location: Pier 4A end

Lot 204 – Heathrow security bin

Four bin unit. W2000mm, D600mm, H850mm unit, back board, 70mm.

Lot 209 – Traditional ‘your bag must fit’ baggage cage

Steel construction

Hand baggage security size cage

Lot 218 – Bubble And Squeak gaming machine

Lot 265 – Colour ‘coffee cup’ picture

W 675mm H 875mm

Lot 271 – Airline gate microphone

Airline gate Microphone, mounted on steel base with integrated speaker