As the central hub of Britain’s busiest airport Heathrow Terminal 1 is full of stuff.

Escalators, luggage carousels, signs, seats, artwork, and even old arcade machines have been left collecting dust since the terminal was closed back in 2015.

However, with Terminal 2’s impending expansion and absorption of the former Terminal 1 site, airport authorities have been left with a terminal full of stuff they no longer need. So what’s an airport authority to do?

Hold an auction, of course!

On 21 April, the contents of Heathrow Terminal 1 will go under the hammer. Auction firm CA Global Partners are hoping to raise a six-figure sum from the sale. There are plenty of delightful items on sale at the auction including plenty of illuminated signs, clocks, some 1959 artwork by Stefan Knapp, airport trolleys, and benches.

There are also a few items that are significantly larger and more specific. Fancy a check-in desk complete with scale and conveyor belt? That could be yours. Your own information desk? No problem. Tired of climbing stairs? Why not splash out on an escalator?

Prospective buyers can place their bids for some items online here. There is also going to be a physical auction at the Thistle Hotel at Heathrow Terminal 5 at 11am BST.

Plenty of the items on sale such as the artwork and illuminated signs are quite charming and will be lapped up by collectors. A few of them though, will probably leave people wondering ‘who could ever want this?’

Here are just a few of the wackiest items on sale. All the bids start at £0.00 and mystery bids are accepted.

2 x Rope barrier upright stands forming a complete barrier, black steel finish, with weighted floor stand and RED rope barrier

H 890mm – Used by the Queen?

Stainless Steel Bin, Size: 700x400x850mm

1.8m tall

Fibre board sign 2,400x980mm Dated: 18 July 2011

Virtual Striker 2 ver 2000 NAOMI Universal Cabinet 2- person games machine

Security footstool, suitable for home office approved search methods.

1.45m high, stainless frame and stand.

Check in desk with Avery Weigh-Tronix scales 2KG-150KG. D 900mm, W1250mm, H 1160mm. Weigh belt 900mm by 750mm. Feeder belt 1330mm by 750mm. Each desk complete with display screen and bracket. Desks consist of three drawers, digital display and controls.

Wall poster display, consisting of 2 fibre board panels showing a black and white scene of “Clonmacnoise graveyard’, W 2470mm H 2200mm

Old Person Toilet Sign. H 290mm W 360mm D220mm

Stainless Steel and Glass construction Size 1.5×0.8×0.8m location: Pier 4A end

Four bin unit. W2000mm, D600mm, H850mm unit, back board, 70mm.

Steel construction Hand baggage security size cage

W 675mm H 875mm