The German government has selected Helsing and Saab to supply the new AI-enabled electronic warfare technologies for the future Eurofighter jet upgrades. Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock.

Helsing, a German technology startup focused on defence sector, has raised €209m ($222.72m) in a Series B funding round.

General Catalyst led the round, which was joined by Saab, a Swedish aerospace and defence company.

Set up in 2021, Helsing is engaged in developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions.

The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its operations in Germany, France, and the UK, besides investing in core technologies.

Helsing’s Series B round comes shortly after the company and its its partners secured the contract to offer AI support for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme last month.

Earlier in June, Helsing and Saab were selected by the German government to supply the new AI-enabled electronic warfare technologies for the future Eurofighter jet upgrades.

In addition to expanding commercially, Helsing said it has been operating in Ukraine since 2022, supplying capabilities and technology for frontline operations.

Helsing co-founder Gundbert Scherf said: “We founded Helsing because we believe that AI will be essential so that democracies can continue to defend their values.

“Our recent traction shows that this belief is shared by governments and industry. This funding round is further validation from a global top investor as well as leading prime and trusted partner Saab.”

General Catalyst Managing Partner Paul Kwan said: “We believe Helsing is a category-defining software company that is fully aligned with our global resilience thesis – the need to modernise our most critical industries for today’s new world order.

“Helsing’s incredible team, radical collaboration with defence contractors and governments, and deep commitment to responsible innovation are in our view totally unique. The global defence industry urgently needs to adopt AI and to do so responsibly.”

In November 2021, the AI company raised €102.5m in Prima Materia-led Series A funding round.