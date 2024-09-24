The latest initiative by Honeywell aligns with its strategy to capitalise on key megatrends such as automation. Credit: MR.RAWIN TANPIN/Shutterstock.

Integrated operating company Honeywell has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to develop an AI-enabled intelligent agent, for mobile devices to improve efficiency within distribution centres and retail environments.

This multi-modal intelligent solution will allow natural interaction on mobile devices through images, voice, and barcodes, enhancing the modern workforce’s capabilities.

Honeywell noted that the AI-enabled intelligent agent is being designed to serve as a digital aid, enabling workers to access information and solutions swiftly, eventually leading to time savings and increased accuracy.

This latest initiative by Honeywell aligns with its strategy to capitalise on key megatrends such as automation, offering interactive results to common workplace queries.

Honeywell Industrial Automation chief technology officer Jason Urso said: “By pairing Honeywell’s easy-to-use mobile devices and intelligent software with Qualcomm Technologies’ industry-leading edge AI processors, Honeywell is creating solutions to make workers’ jobs easier while also helping businesses produce the stellar experience they want for their customers.”

Once developed, the solution will allow workers to interact with the technology using simple questions, receiving answers in various formats, including images, videos, spoken responses, and text.

This multi-modal response system is intended to streamline tasks and improve workplace efficiency, particularly in customer-facing and complex workflow scenarios.

The upcoming solution will be accessible through a software development kit, allowing seamless integration with existing organisational systems and applications.

The company anticipates the availability of the multi-modal intelligent agent by early 2025.

Qualcomm Technologies automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing group general manager Nakul Duggal said: “Utilising our strengths in on-device generative AI, high-performance and low power computing, this collaboration with Honeywell underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that will propel the expansion of the connected intelligent edge.

“Honeywell’s new Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent represents a significant step forward in utilizing advanced edge AI to streamline operations and elevate customer interactions across industries. This initiative enables us to drive digital transformation, enhancing how businesses interact with their environments through intelligent and responsive technology.”