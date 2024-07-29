HTC had two patents in advanced materials during Q2 2024. HTC Corp filed a patent for a contact lens for communication, which includes a display unit, antenna element, metal structures, and a transparent element. Another patent was filed for a detection device for detecting an eyeball, which includes a frame element, transceiver, and a contact lens element with a resonator converting RF signals to ultrasonic signals for communication with the eyeball. GlobalData’s report on HTC gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.
HTC had no grants in advanced materials as a theme in Q2 2024.
Recent Patents
Application: Contact lens for communication (Patent ID: US20240184140A1)
The patent filed by HTC Corp describes a contact lens for communication that includes a display unit, an antenna element, and ring-shaped metal structures all placed on a transparent element. The antenna element covers an operational frequency band of at least 60 GHz and is designed with separate radiation elements adjacent to the display unit.
The contact lens also features a unique design with metal structures serving as directors and energy storage elements for the antenna, with specific dimensions and distances between components optimized for communication efficiency. Additionally, the transparent element of the lens is made of a hydrogel material. Overall, the patent outlines a novel contact lens design that integrates communication technology seamlessly into a wearable device.
