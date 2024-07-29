HTC had three patents in future of work during Q2 2024. The patent filed by HTC Corp in Q2 2024 describes a head-mounted display device with two adjustment modules for zoom lens groups. Each adjustment module includes shape memory alloy elements, recovery elements, and braking elements to control the zoom function of the lens groups. The design allows for precise and efficient adjustment of the zoom feature in the head-mounted display device. GlobalData’s report on HTC gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.
HTC had no grants in future of work as a theme in Q2 2024.
Recent Patents
Application: Head-mounted display device and adjustment module (Patent ID: US20240159985A1)
The patent filed by HTC Corp. describes a head-mounted display device with two adjustment modules that can be assembled to two zoom lens groups of the body. Each adjustment module includes various elements like shape memory alloy elements, recovery elements, and braking elements to facilitate zooming of the lens groups. The design allows for precise control and adjustment of the zoom function, enhancing the user experience with the head-mounted display device.
The claims associated with the patent detail the specific components and configurations of the head-mounted display device and the adjustment module. These include the positioning of shape memory alloy elements, recovery elements, and braking elements, as well as the use of position sensors for accurate sensing of the sliding block's position. The patent emphasizes the use of innovative materials and mechanisms to enable smooth and efficient zooming functionality in the head-mounted display device, showcasing HTC Corp.'s commitment to technological advancements in the field of wearable display devices.
