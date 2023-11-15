Huawei and China Mobile claim that they have built the fastest internet network in the world.
The two companies have produced a 3,000km internet network that links Beijing to the south of China.
The companies claim it can achieve a “stable and reliable” bandwidth of 1.2 terabits per second, several times faster than the average speeds used around the world.
Huawei and China Mobile worked with Tsinghua University and research provider Cernet.com to launch trials of the internet network. Several tests have reportedly verified the “record-breaking” milestone.
Tsinghua University claimed the “industry-first” project has been built completely using domestic technology.
The network “is operated based on China’s domestically-owned key technologies,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in a report.
The claim follows the unveiling of China’s ambitious plans to create its first humanoid robots by 2025.
According to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country will set new industry standards, develop talent and support new companies in the industry to make sure they achieve its ambitious goal.
China also said it will look into boosting international cooperation in robotics.