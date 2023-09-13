People walk past of a Huawei brand store in Kiev, Ukraine, on 20 October 2018. viewimage/ Shutterstock.

Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, has announced it has struck a global patent cross-licensing deal with Chinese consumer electronics company, Xiaomi, according to a statement on Wednesday (13 Sept) from Huawei.

The deal covers multiple communications technologies, including 5G.

In March, Huawei sued Xiaomi over the alleged infringement of four registered patents.

“We are glad to reach a patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei. This shows that both parties recognize and respect each other’s intellectual property,” said Ran Xu, Xiaomi’s general manager of corporate business development and IP strategy, in a statement.

In December, Huawei reached a similar patent license agreement with Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oppo and Samsung.

On 31 August, the US redoubled its efforts to restrict China’s access to AI chips by expanding its export restrictions of NVIDIA H100 and A100 AI chips to the Middle East in an effort to curb China’s AI expansion.

Huawei, however, made a crucial step towards self-sufficiency from US chips with the understated release of its Mate 60 Pro phone.

Mate 60 is powered by a Kirin 9000s chip, an advanced 7-nanometre processor. The processor was manufactured domestically through Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, according to tests by TechInsights.

The company also announced plans on 4 September to open a cloud data centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its planned expansion into the Middle East.

The cloud data centre, which will be Huawei’s 30th cloud data centre worldwide, is poised to serve government services, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and the development of Arabic large language models.