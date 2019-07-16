Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

A hyperloop VR experience that provides viewers with a sense of what it will be like to use the futuristic mode of transport has been unveiled at SpaceX’s headquarters in California.

Developed by CGI studio AltSpace and digital product experience creator INDG, the panoramic virtual reality (VR) experience depicts future travel using the hyperloop technology being developed by Delft Hyperloop.

Made up of students from the Delft University of Technology, Delft Hyperloop is one of 42 hyperloop teams competing in the 2019 Hyperloop Pod Competition, an annual event held by SpaceX that will take place on 21 July.

The competition, which Delft won in 2017, sees the teams race functional hyperloop pods, with the winner being the one that achieves the highest speed before successfully decelerating.

Hyperloop VR experience brings technology “closer to reality”

While the competition is designed to advance hyperloop technology, Delft’s hyperloop VR experience is also designed to encourage public perceptions of the transport, which was first conceived by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in 2013, and how it can change our lives.

“At Delft Hyperloop we do not just focus on setting a new speed-record at the SpaceX Competition, but also on the long-term future of the Hyperloop. A part of this is showing the public what it will be like to travel using this new system,” said Rieneke van Noort, Team Captain of Delft Hyperloop III.

“Through VR, we want to enable people to experience the Hyperloop in an interactive and immersive way. It is great to see people’s enthusiasm when they walk through the Hyperloop station and board one of the pods.”

The VR experience allows viewers to ‘board’ Delft’s Atlas 02 design from a proposed hyperloop station. It is not clear if or when it will be available for users to download and experience on home VR systems, but INDG has released a video showing the experience to accompany it, embedded above.

“Our aim was to bring Delft Hyperloop’s Atlas 02 design into virtual existence. This VR experience does just that, bringing the Hyperloop closer to reality and giving everyone an opportunity to share in what the future of transport could look like,” said Frans Vriesendorp, CEO and Founder of INDG.

“We hope the Delft Hyperloop team continues to gain valuable knowledge and experience from its participation in the SpaceX competition. Hyperloop is the future of transport and we believe our virtual product experiences are the future of customer experience.”

