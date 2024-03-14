IBM employees have been notified of impending job losses within its marketing and communications departments during a meeting, CNBC first reported yesterday (13 March), shedding light on the company’s ongoing workplace restructuring.
IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, had previously indicated a shift towards AI-driven operations in December 2023 when he announced plans to cut 8,000 jobs in favour of AI. However, the precise extent of the current layoffs remains undisclosed.
Krishna’s vision encompasses upskilling existing employees in AI technologies, framing it as a strategic move to bolster productivity and secure a competitive edge in the market.
Despite reassurances from IBM regarding staffing levels, the implementation of AI-driven strategies suggests a significant transformation within the company’s operational structure.
This move by IBM echoes a broader trend within the tech industry, with numerous companies opting for downsizing initiatives.
As the push for AI integration intensifies, the ripple effects on employment within the sector become increasingly apparent, with January witnessing a surge in job cuts across notable tech companies including Alphabet, Amazon, and Unity.
According to data from layoffs.fyi, over 207 tech companies have already conducted mass layoffs in 2024 resulting in around 50,000 jobs lost.
Verdict’s round-up of the biggest tech layoffs made in 2023 can be found here.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData