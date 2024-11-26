IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have expanded their partnership to scale the use of responsible generative artificial intelligence (genAI) for businesses.
This collaboration was unveiled during the AWS re:Invent conference, highlighting IBM’s strategy to leverage open-source technology and its ecosystem across diverse platforms, optimising its technology within AWS environments, specifically Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock.
IBM is introducing its Granite models, designed for business applications, on Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker JumpStart.
These enterprise-grade models are tailored to specific business needs, offering performance and cost-efficiency for AWS customers.
The latest Granite 3.0 models have also been made available on SageMaker.
The partnership is deepening with new integrations such as IBM watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker, which aims to provide comprehensive governance throughout the AI model life cycle.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This includes a new user experience slated for December, integrating the watsonx.governance console with SageMaker, allowing for a unified workflow for AI operations governance.
Additionally, IBM Guardium AI Security is now accessible on AWS Marketplace, providing tools to discover AI deployments, address compliance, and protect sensitive data in AI pipelines.
IBM also offers IBM Instana Generative AI Observability on AWS, delivering observability for Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker applications to enhance operations and reliability.
Furthermore, IBM is also previewing new capabilities with IBM Concert and IBM Instana, designed to improve application resiliency and operational excellence on AWS platforms.
Moreover, the newly launched IBM Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) leverages Amazon Bedrock genAI technology to automate cloud security management in AWS environments.
IBM has expanded the availability of its software products and consulting offerings on the AWS Marketplace to include several countries, allowing customers to purchase from IBM Business Partners or directly on the Marketplace.
AWS Technology Partnerships managing director Chris Grusz said: “IBM has gone far beyond making their technology available on our platforms, they are prioritising integration with AWS at each layer of the AI stack, making it easier for our mutual customers to choose the technology that best fits their needs and benefit from responsible AI in new ways.”
Last month, IBM unveiled the IBM Guardium Data Security Center, a new platform designed to fortify data security across multiple environments and throughout the entire data life cycle.