The collaboration allows users of IBM watsonx Orchestrate to access a library of more than 10,000 voices from ElevenLabs. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

ElevenLabs and IBM have agreed to integrate ElevenLabs’ Text to Speech and Speech to Text technologies with IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate platform.

The move enables organisations using watsonx Orchestrate to add voice capabilities to their AI agents, supporting voice-based interactions in over 70 languages and multiple regional accents.

The integration is directed at businesses seeking to automate customer and employee communications across sectors such as government, banking, healthcare, insurance, and utilities.

The collaboration allows users of watsonx Orchestrate to access a library of more than 10,000 voices from ElevenLabs, addressing needs for effective multilingual communication.

Enterprises will also benefit from security features, including PCI compliance for payment processing, Zero Retention Mode aligned with HIPAA requirements for data handling, and data residency controls.

These measures are positioned to meet the security and reliability standards required for large-scale deployments where high-volume and concurrent interactions are common.

IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate provides tools for building, deploying, managing and governing AI agents that can operate across various business workflows by connecting with existing systems and automation models.

IBM AI Technology Partnerships vice president Nick Holda said: “IBM’s open ecosystem approach offers clients the flexibility to choose the models and tools that fit their business, and our integration of ElevenLabs into watsonx Orchestrate is a powerful example of that – enabling enterprises to deploy AI agents that sound natural, scale globally, and address security, reliability and governance.”

Through this partnership, both companies aim to extend agentic AI capabilities from text-based systems to more advanced voice-oriented applications.

Both firms plan to continue expanding their joint efforts in this area.

ElevenLabs co-founder Mati Staniszewski said: “Together with IBM, we’re helping organisations replace robotic interactions with AI agents that people actually want to talk to, built with the security and compliance controls that enterprises require.”

Their stated goal is to help enterprises transition towards broader adoption of voice-driven AI agents that are designed for scalability within enterprise environments.

Earlier this month, IBM closed its $11bn acquisition of data streaming platform Confluent, aiming to boost real-time data streaming for enterprise AI applications.