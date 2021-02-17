Computing giant IBM has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

IBM is one of 20 companies joining The Climate Pledge, which was set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. This brings the total number of companies that have signed up to 53.

IBM said it aims to achieve this goal through prioritising “actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency efforts and increased clean energy use” across the 175 countries where the company operates.

It aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2025, against base year 2010, and procure 75% of the electricity it consumes worldwide from renewable sources by 2025, with this increasing this to 90% by 2030.

The company said that the goal will be accompanied by “a specific, numerical target for residual emissions that are likely to remain after IBM has first done all it can across its operations to reduce emissions”. It will also use technologies, such as carbon capture, in or by 2030 to remove emissions which equal or exceeds the level of IBM’s residual emissions.

IBM Research has also launched a Future of Climate initiative designed to accelerate the discovery and development of new technology to address the impacts of the climate crisis. Researchers will use technologies such as artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and quantum computing to explore environmental issues like the growing global carbon footprint of cloud workloads and data centres.

“I am proud that IBM is leading the way by taking actions to significantly reduce emissions,” said Arvind Krishna, chairman and chief executive officer of IBM. “The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. IBM’s net-zero pledge is a bold step forward that strengthens our long-standing climate leadership and positions our company years ahead of the targets set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Read More: IBM revenue slumps 6% in “disappointing” Q4 results.