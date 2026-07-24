IBM expects the HRL acquisition to help industrialise quantum sensing and advance work on quantum materials. Credit: Alexander Fedosov/Shutterstock.com.

IBM has agreed to acquire HRL Laboratories, an US-based research and development (R&D) entity jointly owned by Boeing and General Motors (GM).

The acquisition is designed to boost IBM’s work in quantum technologies.

Boeing and GM will retain partnerships with IBM for quantum applications and advanced technology development following the completion of the deal.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

HRL is recognised for its capabilities in silicon-spin qubit engineering, which IBM asserts will add to its ongoing initiatives aimed at developing more advanced quantum computers.

Both spin qubits and superconducting qubits depend on advanced silicon fabrication, and IBM describes these shared foundations as supporting the scalability of quantum technologies.

IBM Research director Jay Gambetta said: “The HRL team will help IBM push even farther forward towards the frontiers of quantum innovation.

“This talented group of researchers brings a broad portfolio of technologies that will strengthen IBM’s long-term plans to deliver useful quantum computing to the world, bringing together advances across quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum networking to enable the applications of the future.”

HRL contributes expertise across a range of fields, including quantum computing, sensors, high-speed and high-power communications, advanced manufacturing, electronics, and materials science.

The company, which has a history of R&D for commercial and US government clients, is expected to offer IBM additional resources for research into quantum materials and new sensor technologies.

HRL president and CEO Rob Vasquez said: “Joining IBM is the natural next chapter for what we have built at HRL, where our team has dedicated years to exploring paths to how future quantum computers could be built at scales that today seem impossible.

“We now look forward to leveraging IBM’s industry leadership and working alongside their world-class talent on fundamental infrastructure to take this vision forward.

“Additionally, our cutting-edge physical and information science innovations will combine with their advanced research capabilities to deliver an unmatched suite of technology solutions for our commercial and government customers.”

IBM expects the HRL acquisition to help industrialise quantum sensing and advance work on quantum materials, including devices that could contribute to improved semiconductor performance and enhanced sensor sensitivity.

The company also cited the opportunity for closer collaboration with Anderon, a pure-play quantum wafer foundry established by IBM in 2026 with support from the U.S. Department of Commerce, as a benefit of the deal.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, is expected to close by the end of Q3 2026.

Earlier this week, IBM announced second-quarter 2026 earnings results, posting a flat year-over-year net income of $2.2bn. For the three months ending 30 June, the company generated $17.2bn in revenue, mirroring its performance from the same period in 2025.

Recently, IBM announced a series of updates to its software development platform, IBM Bob, including expanded multi-agent features, improved analytics, and new pre-built workflows aimed at supporting enterprise modernisation initiatives.