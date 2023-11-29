Artificial intelligence (AI) research company Imbue has signed a $150m computing hardware deal with Dell Technologies.
San Francisco, California-based Imbue is engaged in developing foundation models and trains them to be capable of reasoning.
Through the agreement with Dell, the AI company plans to build a new computing cluster to train its foundation models.
Imbue is already training AI models on the cluster powered by Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to develop early prototypes capable of debugging code and scanning large texts.
For the long term, Imbue is working on developing more reliable, competent AI systems that will not need constant oversight from their users.
Imbue (then known as Generally Intelligent) was co-founded by Kanjun Qiu in 2021 and it came out of stealth in October 2022.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The alliance with Dell follows Imbue’s $200m Series B funding in September 2023 at $1bn valuation.
NVIDIA, Astera Institute, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt, Notion co-founder Simon Last, and other undisclosed investors participated in the funding.
Imbue CTO Josh Albrecht said: “Building a new generation of foundation models requires the very best IT infrastructure, and Dell Technologies has helped us deploy a custom cluster much more quickly than other providers could have. Dell has been an invaluable collaborator as we pursue our work to create AI systems with much stronger reasoning abilities.”
Dell Technologies chief AI officer Jeff Boudreau said: “The purpose of technology is to drive human progress, and this often begins at the research level. Dell technology will provide Imbue with the powerful engine to help unearth the next generation of impactful AI innovation.”
Earlier in November 2023, Dell partnered with Hugging Face to help businesses develop, fine-tune and, deploy generative AI models.